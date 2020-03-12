(Bloomberg) -- Stresses in global credit markets are intensifying after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic and remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump stopped short of offering a detailed U.S. economic rescue package.

Borrowing costs in Asia’s dollar bond market surged, as did the price of insuring such debt against default. That followed similar moves in the U.S. and a deepening rout in global risk assets after Trump suspended all travel from Europe for 30 days. Hong Kong shares headed into a bear market after The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the longest bull-run in history for U.S. shares.

Credit is increasingly a central concern as the coronavirus threatens corporate profits and leaves debt-laden firms suddenly facing much higher costs to roll over those borrowings. Companies from Boeing Co. to Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. prepared to draw down billions of dollars in loans as they grapple with the impact of the pandemic. Bonds issuance stalled again in Asia after halting in the U.S.

“All risk assets are re-pricing to reflect growing potential of recession,” said Todd Schubert, head of fixed-income research at Bank of Singapore Ltd. Intense market volatility will likely continue in credit markets until investors are convinced of a globally coordinated fiscal policy led by the U.S. to tackle the virus impact, with effective health care efforts, he said.

The response from global fiscal and monetary policy has been mixed. The promise of action from the European Central Bank helped restart the corporate bond market there on Wednesday.

“A cut in the cost of money can help but temporary hits to cash flow are the main concern and other measures will be required to keep businesses alive,” said Paul Brain, Head of Fixed Income at Newton Investment Management in London. “The problem is not so much with the cost of credit as with the flow of credit.”

Asia

There were no fresh deals in the primary Asian dollar bond market on Thursday, though asset manager China Cinda priced the biggest offering from the region in two weeks on Wednesday.

The Markit iTraxx Australia index of credit default swaps was indicated about 10 basis points wider, trader prices show, on course for its highest level since July 2016

Markit iTraxx Asia ex-Japan rose about 10 basis point to 115, according to traders. There have been bigger moves this week, but the gauge is on course for its highest level since January 2017

Spreads on Asian investment-grade dollar bonds were indicated about 8-20 basis points wider, according to traders. The measure is on track for its highest level since June 2016, according to a Bloomberg Barclays index

U.S.

Companies affected by the virus are increasingly turning to banks for short-term financing to provide a safety net.

Investment-grade spreads widened 11 basis points to 183 basis points over Treasuries, the highest since 2016, while high-yield spreads also ended Wednesday at the widest since 2016, increasing 20 basis points

Boeing is planning to draw down the full amount of a $13.825 billion loan as early as Friday amid disruptions from the virus and its existing challenges with the 737 Max plane. Hotel chain Hilton will draw on a portion of a $1.75 billion loan and casino operator Wynn Resorts will access a portion of its $850 million revolving credit line in response to the market turmoil

Europe

The BoE slashed its key interest rate to 0.25% and announced measures to help keep credit flowing through the economy after warning the coronavirus will damage growth. The ECB began a new campaign to shield economies from the coronavirus, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel promised to do “whatever is necessary.”

U.K. finance minister Rishi Sunak pledged a 30 billion pound ($39 billion) stimulus package as he seeks to prepare the British economy to fight the potentially devastating impact of coronavirus

Long-dated pound bonds tumbled on expectations for more public spending, with a century bond issued by The Wellcome Trust Ltd. in 2018 falling more than 3 pence to about 138 pence

(Updates with Asia market moves throughout)

--With assistance from Alice Gledhill, Andrew Kostic, Paul Cohen, Priscila Azevedo Rocha and Kyungji Cho.

