(Bloomberg) -- The credit market is showing one of its best signs of recovery to date, with the first junk bond being marketed in nearly a month.

YUM! Brands Inc. is looking to borrow $500 million, the first high-yield bond to hit the U.S. market since Charter Communications Inc. on March 4. While the investment-grade bond market has been pumping out deals in record volumes, the high-yield market has been slower to ignite, as much of it trades near distressed levels.

In the investment-grade market, companies still able to raise funds are doing big debt offerings after a weekend of grim coronavirus news raised the prospect of a protracted fight against the pandemic.

Oracle Corp. and Anheuser-Busch InBev NV are among those offering multi-tranche bond deals Monday between the U.S. and Europe, taking advantage of a window of opportunity in case markets seize up again. It follows a blank session in Asia’s dollar bond market, where there’s been no issuance for several weeks.

“As corporates should remain keen on retaining liquidity to weather the growing pain of lockdowns, we expect issuance windows to continue to attract issuers,” Commerzbank strategists said in a note to clients this morning.

Oracle is in the market for the first time since 2017 with a six-part offering, with maturities ranging from five to 40 years. AB InBev’s 4.5 billion euro ($5 billion) sale includes bonds due in seven, 12 and 20 years.

After easing most of last week, corporate credit risk is unsteady to start the week as the death toll from over the weekend continued to rise. Last week, companies raised nearly $200 billion of new debt sales in Europe and the U.S., setting new records in each region.

U.S.

YUM! Brands is bringing the first junk bond sale since March 4, one of the most positive signs of the recovery in credit to date. The investment-grade market continues to be active, with nine deals in the market as of 9:09 a.m. in New York.

Sysco is also marketing a jumbo transaction with maturities ranging from five to 30 years. It’s a quick return for the company, which last sold bonds on Feb. 11 For deal updates, click here for the New Issue Monitor

Airlines worldwide raised more than $17 billion in bank loans in March to shore up finances as the coronavirus grounds flights, with U.S. carriers like Delta the most active

For more, click here for the Credit Daybook Americas

Europe

There are six deals in Europe, all investment-grade rated, and paying premiums to get deals done. AB InBev is offering euro notes maturing in April 2032 at about 305 basis points above midswaps, nearly triple what it paid a year ago to sell debt due in March 2031.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Volkswagen AG are also selling multi-trache offerings

Goldman Sachs says it’s too early to decisively say market’s have “turned the corner,” while JPMorgan says the worst has passed

Corporate credit risk is rising on Monday after improving through most of last week, when nearly 75 billion euros priced in the busiest week for sales since January

Euro IG company bond spreads at 241 basis points have eased slightly after reaching the highest since 2012, according to a Bloomberg Barclays index; current levels are about 35bps too wide as the market is “not properly discounting” ECB corporate bond purchases, according to ABN Amro strategists

Companies are also heading to the loan market to shore up financial buffers, with Airbus and Daimler potentially closing at least 25 billion euros ($28 billion) of combined new loans within weeks

Asia

The Markit iTraxx Asia ex-Japan index of credit-default swaps increased about 8 basis points to around 142, according to traders; the gauge tumbled 49 basis points last week, its steepest fall on a percentage basis since 2009, according to CMA data

Spreads on Asia investment-grade dollar bonds were 5-10 basis points wider this morning, according to traders, putting them on track to widen for the first day in five; liquidity is very thin, according to one of the traders

Global credit is a “buyers’ market right now” for investors holding cash, according to portfolio manager Raymond Lee at Kapstream Capital. “Even high-quality, high-rated investment-grade names are trading very wide based on historicals and look like good investments”

A global economic slowdown caused by virus containment steps “will trigger a default cycle in credit worldwide,” said Paul Lukaszewski, head of corporate debt for Asia and Australia at Aberdeen Standard Investments “The question for investors to assess is how severe this cycle will be compared to what is priced in,” he said, adding that the wide credit spread levels last week had reached the peaks of all prior downturns this century with the exception of the global financial crisis

Local currency markets in Asia have also been hit; the latest sign of that was in Korea, where yields have jumped:

