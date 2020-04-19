(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG compensated managers and employees with additional shares in the bank after the price dropped sharply during the depths of a market correction spurred by the coronavirus outbreak.

For its annual bonus distribution, the Swiss bank shifted the calculation period for the share price forward to the first five consecutive trading days ending March 5, whereas in previous years it had used the last 10 days of February, financial blog Insideparadeplatz and newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported citing the bank’s annual reports. That resulted in the distribution of 9 million additional shares to employees, SonntagsZeitung reported.

Shares in Credit Suisse more than halved from a late February high through a mid-March low as banks slumped on worries about the impact of sweeping lockdowns across most of Europe put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Lenders are also under regulatory pressure to postpone dividends, with the Swiss lender saying this month it will delay half of its 2019 payout until later this year.

Credit Suisse decides the share price for bonus distributions in the period between the publication of full-year results and the annual report and the decision should reflect an average price to minimize the influence of daily price swings, a spokesman for the bank said. The board’s compensation committee decided this year on a price of 10.65 francs, the bank said, while the stock value dropped subsequently to below 8 francs.

The lender acted similarly five years ago, in the aftermath of the sell-off triggered by the Swiss National Bank’s decision to abandon the franc cap, according to SonntagsZeitung.

Credit Suisse’s overall bonus pool was reduced by 1% from a year earlier to 3.17 billion francs, while former Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam’s pay for 2019 was cut by about 15% after the bank became embroiled in a spying scandal that led to his ouster.

Current CEO Thomas Gottstein has signaled to Swiss broadcaster SRF that the lender may also curb variable pay for 2020 to show “solidarity” amid the crisis.

