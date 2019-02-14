A Porsche 911 Carrera 4S sits parked at a residential property in the suburb of Point Piper in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, March 10, 2015. Photographer: Brendon Thorne/

(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG managed to keep hold of its wealthy clients’ money in a period when some local rivals saw billions in withdrawals.

The bank won about a half billion dollars of net new money in the last three months of the year. While that’s not very much for a single quarter, it still marks a gain in a period of market turmoil that drove investors to the sidelines all over the world. It also means that Credit Suisse attracted more money over the full year than larger rival UBS Group AG, which says it has a relationship with half the world’s billionaires.

Both Swiss banks have spent the last several years pivoting toward rich clients. UBS said almost $13 billion was pulled from wealth and asset management in the fourth quarter as clients in Asia borrowed less, sold their stocks and hoarded cash. By contrast, Credit Suisse said the fourth-quarter gain reflected inflows from emerging markets, particularly Southeast Asia.

Wealth manager Vontobel Holding AG saw around 100 million francs ($99 million) pulled out during the last half of 2018, hit by two large withdrawals and wayward markets. It ended the year with 5 billion francs in net new money, slightly less than it had attracted at the end of the first half.

UBS said in January that its wealth and asset management units were hurt by increased volatility, rising protectionism and geopolitical tensions as clients in the Americas alone pulled $3.6 billion from UBS in the final quarter. With no U.S. wealth-management business, Credit Suisse isn’t as exposed to tremors in the region.

In addition, UBS saw a bigger drop in its home Swiss market in the fourth quarter than Credit Suisse saw assets increase.

Credit Suisse raked in about $6 billion more in new assets last year, excluding short-term money market flows than UBS, which is more than twice the size.

Now Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam wants Credit Suisse’s traders, still loss makers in the fourth quarter, to focus even more on the bank’s growing wealth-management operations. The Global Markets trading business “is under structural revenue decline,” Thiam said. “You can only survive if your global markets operation is attached to something that’s growing”

