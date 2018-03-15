The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on March 15, 2018 1:05 AM Mar 15, 2018 - 01:05

A sign sits illuminated on the roof of the Credit Suisse Group AG headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG was sued by an investor who got burned last month betting against stock-market turmoil, as more people seek to recoup steep losses on VIX exchange-traded products.

Rajan Chahal filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in New York against the bank, Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam and finance chief David Mathers, alleging they failed to disclose the company was manipulating its VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term exchange-traded notes, known by the trading symbol XIV. Chahal’s complaint seeks class-action status on behalf of other buyers.

U.S. regulators already are scrutinizing the implosion last month of a variety of VIX exchange-traded products that were designed to profit in calm markets. The blowup -- which centered around a spike in volatility on Feb. 5 -- has put a spotlight on a small corner of the more-than $3 trillion exchange-traded fund industry that lets everyone from hedge funds to mom-and-pop investors engage in complex trading strategies.

Read more: VIX fund blowups spur U.S. to hunt for potential misconduct

“Credit Suisse was actively manipulating the Inverse VIX Short ETNs by liquidating its holdings in various financial products to avoid a loss,” Chahal’s attorneys wrote in the complaint. The filing mainly draws on information that’s already public, while noting Chahal aims to turn up more evidence to bolster the case during the proceeding.

Credit Suisse disputed the assertions in a statement.

“The publicly available prospectus accurately and fully disclosed the risks of an investment in XIV, which is only intended for sophisticated institutional clients,” the Zurich-based bank said. “Credit Suisse did not engage in any conduct designed to mislead investors regarding XIV’s value or cause the February 5, 2018, decline in XIV’s price.”

The fund’s market value topped $2 billion in late January before losing most of its value in early February. Credit Suisse soon announced it would buy back shares in the product because there was no prospect of price recovery.

To contact the reporter on this story: Noah Buhayar in Seattle at nbuhayar@bloomberg.net.

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, David Scheer

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.