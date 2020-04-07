(Bloomberg) --

Credit Suisse Group AG turned to its own ultra-high-net-worth clients to bolster its ability to lend as markets sank last month and companies started drawing down credit lines to weather the coronavirus pandemic.

Institutional clients, family offices and billionaires were offered notes that pay a 2% interest on money that’s kept with the Swiss lender for a least a year, according to a person familiar with the matter. The notes, described as structured products, were issued in the first weeks of March to shore up lending capacity as coronavirus infection rates began to rise sharply, the person said, asking not to be identified as the deals were private.

Issuing notes is one more way for Credit Suisse and other firms to underpin lending after corporate clients rapidly drew down credit lines to ensure they have cash to pay suppliers and employees through the crisis. European regulators have allowed banks to tap their capital buffers and encouraged them to be flexible when accounting for soured loans, to ensure credit keeps flowing as entire economies go into lockdown.

The structured products drew interest from investors seeking higher yields amid negative interest rates on deposits in Switzerland. Some clients are moving money out of rival banks to buy the notes, according to another person, whose bank has seen investors leave to buy Credit Suisse’s products.

Credit Suisse rose 5.1% as of 3:49 p.m. in Zurich, as global shares rallied on optimism the spread of the coronavirus may be slowing in several major economies.

“Structured products are part of our product portfolio, specifically tailored to address the needs of professional investors and wealthy private clients,” Credit Suisse said in a statement. “Typically, those products have terms of several years and can –- depending on their risk profile and lifetime -- generate very attractive returns.”

Switzerland, like many countries in Europe, has unveiled a package of measures to ensure banks continue lending to businesses and households hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The country also pledged 20 billion francs ($20.6 billion) of state-backed bridge loans for small firms, an idea supported by Credit Suisse Chief Exective Officer Thomas Gottstein.

With negative interest rates of 0.75% on deposits in Switzerland, Credit Suisse and its biggest rival UBS Group AG had previously begun to charge wealthy clients for excess cash holdings, leading to some outflows as investors sought better returns.

While Credit Suisse already has sufficient liquidity, it issued the notes to boost lending capacity further in anticipation of a period of increased volatility, the person said.

