(Bloomberg) -- Zurich may have lost its crown as city with the highest pay, but it remains the most expensive place to go on a date -- based on cab rides, dinner or lunch for two at a pub or diner, two movie tickets and a couple of beers. “Zurich is again the place to find a long-term partner early in life and persuade them to stay at home at night, eat in, watch the telly and save your high disposable income or risk seeing it erode away on your partner,” according to Deutsche Bank’s “Mapping the World’s Prices 2019.”

