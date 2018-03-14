The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

A logo sits illuminated on a new Deutsche Bank AG office building in Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017.

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG hired three bankers, including a managing director, to help bolster its business for wealthy Latin American clients.

Jorge Rodriguez Garcia was hired as head of the Latin America team for Switzerland, based in Geneva, the bank said in a statement Wednesday. Rodriguez Garcia, who came from Sura Mexico and previously ran Credit Suisse Group AG’s domestic private bank in Mexico, will be a managing director.

Roberto Teofilo, most recently with JPMorgan Chase & Co., was added as a Miami-based director and relationship manager covering Brazilian ultra-high-net-worth clients from Brazil. The firm also hired Ricardo Pablos Rodrigues from CBH Cie. Bancaire Helvetique SA as a relationship manager for Brazilian clients, based in Geneva.

Deutsche Bank is joining firms including Itau Unibanco Holding SA and UBS Group AG in boosting their offshore Latin America footprints to compete for $200 billion of wealth unlocked by recent tax-amnesty programs in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Chile. Most of those assets are held outside of Latin America, in wealth-management centers like Miami.

Deutsche Bank also said it expanded the role of managing director Pascal Landrove to be team head for Miami.

