December 4, 2018 5:00 AM

(Bloomberg) -- Everyone seems to agree that an Impressionist masterpiece by Camille Pissarro was taken from a Jewish family by Nazis in 1939. What is now before a U.S. judge is whether a European aristocrat who bought it decades later knew the artwork was stolen.

A trial set to begin Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court could determine the fate of a painting hanging in a prestigious Madrid museum that depicts a Paris street scene outside Pissarro’s hotel in 1897. It’s part of what was once Europe’s largest private art collection, which was acquired from Baron Hans Heinrich Thyssen-Bornemisza in 1993 by the Spanish state for $350 million.

The dispute stems from a claim by the descendants of Lilly Cassirer Neubauer, who was forced to sell the Pissarro for $360 to escape Nazi Germany and avoid being sent to an extermination camp. Such stories aren’t unusual. During World War II, the German government seized countless artworks from wealthy families, museums and churches, destroying some and stockpiling the rest. Many original owners died or couldn’t prove looted items belonged to them.

“If the plaintiffs prevail, it will be one of the highest profile recoveries ever in a stolen-art lawsuit," said Nicholas O’Donnell, an attorney with Sullivan & Worcester in Boston who specializes in legal disputes over art works and isn’t involved in the Pissarro case. Many such lawsuits get dismissed, and it’s rare for a case to make it to trial, said O’Donnell, who is the author of "A Tragic Fate -- Law and Ethics in the Battle Over Nazi-Looted Art."

While no one disputes that the Pissarro was looted, the Madrid museum insists it acquired the work in good faith, as did the baron. That’s led to a long legal fight that began with the 2005 lawsuit filed by Claude Cassirer, Lilly’s grandson, who lived in California until his death in 2010. The dispute has raised some arcane questions, including whether the museum can be considered an “encubridor,” or accessory, as defined in 19th Century Spanish law.

‘Reprehensible’

After three trips to the U.S. Court of Appeals, it was determined that American courts were an appropriate jurisdiction to resolve the ownership dispute, that the claim was filed within the relevant statute of limitation, and that there was enough of a disagreement over what the Baron and the museum knew or should have known to justify a trial.

“It’s absolutely reprehensible for the museum to hold on to a painting they know was stolen on some legal technicality,” said David Boies, the famed lawyer who is representing the Cassirer heirs.

The painting is now part of the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza, which declined through its lawyer to comment on the dispute. But in a statement on its website, the foundation that manages the museum said it “is convinced of the legitimacy of its ownership.”

According to the lawsuit, Julius Cassirer was a German industrialist and part of a prominent Jewish family in Berlin when he acquired the artwork titled “Rue Saint-Honore, apres-midi, effet de pluie” in 1898, the year after Pissaro painted it. Lilly, his daughter-in-law, inherited it after her husband’s death. As persecution of Jews escalated, she fled Germany. But the government refused to let her take the masterpiece, forcing her to sell at far below market value, though she never got any money.

Buyers List

The painting resurfaced in 1951, when a Beverly Hills art dealer and former U.S. military translator in Germany acquired it in Munich. Then, a St. Louis art collector offered it for sale at a New York gallery auction in 1976. That’s when it was purchased by Thyssen-Bornemisza, a Dutch-born Swiss citizen who inherited his father’s industrial empire, a chunk of his vast art collection and a baronial title from Hungary.

The Pissarro remained in the baron’s possession until he sold the vast collection -- including hundreds of items -- to Spain, which created the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza in 1993.

The Cassirer heirs will have to prove that the baron, one of the world’s most sophisticated art collectors, would have to have noticed numerous “red flags” about the painting indicating it was probably stolen, or that he was willfully blind to its suspicious history.

One such red flag: on the back of the painting is a partial sticker from the Cassirer family art gallery, indicating it had been in Berlin. This is particularly noteworthy because the provenance information provided by the New York art gallery stated only that it had been exhibited in Paris in 1899 and nothing about who had owned it since, according to the heirs.

There also is evidence that other labels, possibly ones the Nazis attached, had been torn off, which would have signaled to the baron that the provenance provided by the gallery was wrong, according to the heirs. In addition, the baron at one point had falsely claimed he acquired the Pissarro from a private collection in Paris, the heirs said in their lawsuit.

Ignoring Signs

Being willfully blind about looted art wasn’t out of character for the baron, who died in 2002, according to the Cassirers.

According to a Nov. 26 trial brief filed by the heirs, the baron was indicted in 1972 by Italian authorities for illegally exporting art from Italy. At the time, they said, he joked, “I buy the stuff in Switzerland and the United States, but how it gets there I don’t know. I can’t check all that.”

The Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection Foundation, in its website statement, said the museum consulted with art historians and experts on German, Swiss and Spanish law before acquiring the painting. That review showed the baron acquired the painting in good faith, which means the museum’s ownership is legally valid, according to the statement.

The baron also didn’t have access to the research tools available today, and there was no reason for him to question the provenance of an artwork publicly offered for sale at a reputable art gallery, according to the museum.

“The Foundation believes that the suit stands no chance of success and is confident that the court will again dismiss the case, as it previously did in 2012 and 2015, though on both occasions the Court of Appeals ordered it to review its rulings on the basis of technicalities," the museum said in the statement.

The case is Cassirer v. Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection Foundation, 05-CV-03459, U.S. District Court, Central District of California (Los Angeles).

