This content was published on March 16, 2018 12:01 PM Mar 16, 2018 - 12:01

A pedestrian looks at an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Japan’s blue-chip Nikkei 225 Stock Average entered a correction as the nation’s shares posted the biggest decline since November 2016, following U.S. peers lower amid rising concern that inflation will force interest rates higher.

(Bloomberg) -- The dollar edged lower and Treasuries gained as investors considered the potential for further churn of White House personnel. European stocks and U.S. futures drifted after Asian shares slipped, with equities traders showing little conviction.

The greenback was mixed against its major peers, but a jump by the Japanese yen helped drive down Bloomberg’s dollar index. The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump plans to remove his national security adviser, something the White House press secretary later denied was happening. European government bonds followed Treasuries higher as other safe-haven assets caught a bid, and gold and the Swiss franc both climbed. The euro advanced even as the region’s inflation figures were revised downward.

A removal of H.R. McMaster as the national security adviser would follow the resignation of the White House’s top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, and the ouster of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Investors were earlier weighing the prospects for heightened U.S. trade protectionism after new White House appointee Larry Kudlow said he’d sell gold and buy the greenback, which jumped on Thursday.

Elsewhere, West Texas crude steadied above $61 a barrel as signs of stronger U.S. fuel consumption balanced OPEC’s forecasting for the first time that new supplies from its rivals will exceed demand growth this year.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.1 percent as of 11:50 a.m. London time.

The MSCI World Index of developed countries rose less than 0.05 percent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.1 percent to the lowest in a week.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average declined 0.6 percent to the lowest in a week.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index sank 0.2 percent to the lowest in a week.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index rose 0.2 percent, the biggest advance in a week.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index decreased less than 0.05 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 percent.

The euro climbed 0.2 percent to $1.2325.

The British pound increased 0.2 percent to $1.3965, the strongest in more than two weeks.

The Japanese yen climbed 0.7 percent to 105.64 per dollar, the strongest in about 16 months on the largest increase in more than three weeks.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased one basis point to 2.82 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.58 percent, hitting the lowest in more than seven weeks with its fifth straight decline.

Britain’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to 1.438 percent, the lowest in seven weeks.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3 percent to $61.35 a barrel.

Gold increased 0.4 percent to $1,320.92 an ounce, the biggest climb in more than a week.

