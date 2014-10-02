The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

Oct. 2 (Bloomberg) -- Mario Draghi’s decision to allow the European Central Bank to buy asset-backed securities from junk- rated nations gives him an extra 14 billion euros ($18 billion) of debt for his purchase program.

The ECB President’s ruling allows him to buy as much as 11.2 billion euros of ABS from Portugal and 2.7 billion euros from Greece, according to data compiled by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Both nations hold sub-investment grade rankings.

The central bank will buy assets for at least two years, with purchases of covered bonds starting this month followed by asset-backed notes later this quarter, Draghi said at a press briefing in Naples, Italy. The plan is designed to boost inflation and economic growth in the euro area.

“If the ECB aims to provide funding to the real economy it makes perfect sense,” said Matthias Wildhaber, a money manager at Swiss & Global Asset Management AG in Zurich. “That is where their measures will have the biggest impact. Buying AAA rated German auto ABS for example would not really help the economies in southern Europe.”

Draghi stipulated that caveats will be included so that purchases in countries ranked below investment grade will be equivalent in risk to assets bought elsewhere. “We want to be as inclusive as possible but with prudence,” he said.

Bonds backed by mortgages to Greek civil servants rallied yesterday to the highest since the nation requested its first bailout in 2010 as investors speculated the securities will be bought by the ECB.

