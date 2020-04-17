This content was published on April 17, 2020 6:30 AM

(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day and send you into the weekend:

Echoing debt sagas of old, the European Central Bank is back on the crisis front line

Last time the Swiss National Bank surprised investors by slashing interest rates, the bond market provided a signal, and it’s now flashing again

China’s economy shrank in the first quarter for the worst performance since at least 1992

Federal Reserve officials are cautious on a recovery, flagging risks that include economic depression

The U.S. Small Business Administration said it has stopped accepting applications for two programs meant to help small firms survive the coronavirus outbreak after funding ran out

Singapore’s exports showed a surprising jump in March, though from a low base, while the Bloomberg Trade Tracker showed further pain at the world’s biggest ports

After off-cycle moves by central bankers in the Philippines and Pakistan Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India announced a series of measures Friday to boost liquidity

South Korea’s unemployment rate jumped in March as the labor market suffers despite government efforts to protect jobs with an extra budget and financial aid to businesses; the latest data could prompt a ramp-up in government aid

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes