- Echoing debt sagas of old, the European Central Bank is back on the crisis front line
- Last time the Swiss National Bank surprised investors by slashing interest rates, the bond market provided a signal, and it’s now flashing again
- China’s economy shrank in the first quarter for the worst performance since at least 1992
- Federal Reserve officials are cautious on a recovery, flagging risks that include economic depression
- The U.S. Small Business Administration said it has stopped accepting applications for two programs meant to help small firms survive the coronavirus outbreak after funding ran out
- Singapore’s exports showed a surprising jump in March, though from a low base, while the Bloomberg Trade Tracker showed further pain at the world’s biggest ports
- After off-cycle moves by central bankers in the Philippines and Pakistan Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India announced a series of measures Friday to boost liquidity
- South Korea’s unemployment rate jumped in March as the labor market suffers despite government efforts to protect jobs with an extra budget and financial aid to businesses; the latest data could prompt a ramp-up in government aid
