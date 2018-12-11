EU Said to Weigh Extending Market Access for Swiss Exchanges

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is considering giving Swiss stock exchanges access to the single market through June, while Switzerland’s government tries to build support for a broader agreement on economic ties with the EU, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, discussed a six-month market-access extension in Strasbourg on Tuesday, though it reached no decision and the details could still change, the person said. The commission is expected to decide on Dec. 17 whether to renew the so-called equivalence decision that would temporarily allow bourses led by SIX Swiss Exchange AG to continue serving EU clients, a commission official said.

The issue of Swiss stock exchanges handling trades from EU clients has been caught up in fraught negotiations on a broad new agreement on Swiss-EU relations. Last year, the commission granted the exchanges just one year of market access as it pushed Switzerland for progress on the wider deal.

Without an extension, Swiss-EU cross-border trading could be upended at the end of this month, and securities businesses could be forced to reroute workflows.

“Stay tuned,” commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said on Tuesday when asked about the equivalence determination.

The proposal for an extension will be discussed with the EU’s member states, which could influence the final terms, the person said.

The government in Bern is playing for time to allow for a national debate to take place on the proposed treaty with the EU. The commission said it expects the process to be “swift.”

Spokespeople for Switzerland’s finance ministry and SIX Swiss Exchange declined to comment.

--With assistance from Catherine Bosley.

