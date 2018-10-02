The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

(Bloomberg) -- A downbeat mood settled over markets on Tuesday, as fears surrounding the populist Italian government’s fiscal plans topped a list of reasons for caution. The euro dropped a fifth day, European stocks and U.S. futures followed Asian declines, while Treasuries and bunds advanced.

The common currency touched the weakest in six weeks after the head of Italy’s lower house budget committee said the nation would have solved its fiscal problems with its own currency, and the leader of the European Commission warned of a Greek-style crisis. Reassurances that the country has no plans to ditch the euro did little to calm nerves, and Italian bonds extended a recent slump, while the region’s safer “core bonds” climbed. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell for only the second time in six days as equities in Italy declined.

Amid the risk-off mood the dollar climbed against almost all its major peers and emerging-market assets dropped. The pound slumped as Brexit and the annual conference of the governing Conservative Party continued to dominate headlines. Earlier in Asia stocks in Hong Kong underperformed as traders returned from a long weekend, and equities also fell in Australia and South Korea. Japan was a bright spot as the Nikkei 225 Stock Average ticked up a day after closing at its highest since 1991.

While a deal between the U.S. and Canada to revamp the Nafta trade deal with Mexico gave global risk appetite a boost at the start of the week, investor sentiment remains fragile amid a laundry list of threats to markets. Beyond Italy, Sino-American tensions are back in focus after the Chinese navy dispelled a U.S. missile destroyer from waters near South China Sea islands, in Beijing’s account of the incident. Meanwhile, political drama in Washington still swirls around President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, which may feed through to November congressional elections and affect the outlook for the administration’s agenda.

Elsewhere, oil traded near its highest in almost four years as a slowdown in U.S. drilling adds to concern over supply losses from Iran and Venezuela. Indonesia’s rupiah fell past 15,000 per dollar for the first time since 1998 a day after inflation came in slower than forecast.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May speaks Oct. 3. in Birmingham.

A central bank policy decision from the Reserve Bank of India is due Friday.

U.S. employment reports for September also due Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.6 percent as of 7:17 a.m. New York time, the lowest in almost two weeks.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.2 percent.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index decreased 0.4 percent.

Germany’s DAX Index declined 0.7 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 1.4 percent to the lowest in almost two weeks on the largest fall in almost four weeks.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.8 percent to the lowest in two weeks on the biggest fall in almost four weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.3 percent to the highest in more than three weeks.

The euro dipped 0.4 percent to $1.1527, reaching the weakest in six weeks on its fifth straight decline.

The British pound declined 0.6 percent to $1.2958, the weakest in more than three weeks.

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 percent to 113.80 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased two basis points to 3.06 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased four basis points to 0.44 percent, the lowest in almost three weeks.

Britain’s 10-year yield dipped four basis points to 1.552 percent.

Italy’s 10-year yield gained five basis points to 3.351 percent, the highest in more than four years.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1 percent to $75.38 a barrel, the highest in almost four years.

Gold climbed 0.2 percent to $1,191.07 an ounce.

