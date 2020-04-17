This content was published on April 17, 2020 4:00 AM

(Bloomberg) -- As companies scramble to suspend shareholder payouts to survive the pandemic, one group in Europe stands out as particularly resilient: those steered by family owners.

More than a quarter of the companies in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index have canceled or postponed dividends in the past month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In contrast, Paris-based research firm AlphaValue identified 47 family-influenced firms in the benchmark with solid finances, and only three of those have done the same.

Europe’s business dynasties tend to be “big and hungry,” expecting steady payouts even in tough times, Pierre-Yves Gauthier, AlphaValue’s head of research, said in a phone interview. They also tend to be risk-averse investors, meaning that companies under their influence entered the coronavirus crisis with less leverage, he said.

AlphaValue initially surmised in late March that families’ skin in the game adds weight to shareholders’ quest for yield. Companies making the list are those judged to have family influence, decent free cash flow cover and a consistent track record on payouts. A few weeks later, the theory seems to hold water.

READ: Here’s How Payouts Are Shrinking in Europe: Dividend Tracker

