This content was published on May 27, 2019 12:24 PM

A man is reflected in an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Japan's broad Topix index and blue-chip Nikkei 225 Stock Average were poised to enter a correction as the nation's shares headed for the biggest decline since June 2016, following U.S. peers lower amid rising concern that inflation will force interest rates higher. Photographer: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose in Europe on Monday and markets were mixed in Asia as investors mulled three weeks of global declines amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions. Core sovereign bonds in the European Union advanced after mainstream parties held their ground against populists in elections.

The Euro Stoxx index rose, helped by Fiat Chrysler’s proposed merger with France’s Renault, which drove up both carmakers’ shares. U.S. stock futures drifted. In Asia, shares rallied in China, climbed in Japan and slipped in Hong Kong. The yuan steadied after a senior Chinese economic official said speculators “shorting the yuan will inevitably suffer from a huge loss.” The yen fell as the U.S. and Japan discussed a trade deal. The euro held most of its gains from Friday, while the dollar rose against a basket of major currencies.

With holidays in the U.K. and America on Monday, trading volumes could be lighter than usual.

Investors are looking for signs of stabilization after trade frictions and mixed economic data put global stocks on course for their first monthly decline of 2019. On a visit to Tokyo, President Donald Trump said the U.S. is making “great progress” in trade negotiations with Japan even though a deal could come only after the country’s elections in July. At the same time, he said America isn’t ready to make a trade deal with China.

“There was a lot of speculation about an early U.S.-China trade deal,” Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management said in a research note. “The problem now is that while individual deals are helpful, the general uncertainty created by trade taxes is creating economic damage.”

Elsewhere, Brent oil futures turned higher. Iron ore continued its rally in Singapore, on concern there’s a global shortage in the seaborne market. And Bitcoin climbed to the highest level in a year, after surging almost 70% this month.

Here are some key events coming up:

Executives from Facebook, Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Twitter are scheduled to speak before Canadian Parliament’s International Grand Committee on big data, fake news and privacy Tuesday.

China provides the first peek at its May economic performance on Friday, with economists anticipating the official manufacturing PMI will tick down to 49.9 — a contraction — amid the worsening trade war with the U.S.

U.S. GDP data is due Thursday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Euro Stoxx Index climbed 0.5% as of 8:18 a.m. New York time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index declined less than 0.05%.

The Shanghai Composite Index increased 1.4%, the largest climb in more than a week.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.2%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.2% to 1,204.17.

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1197.

The British pound dipped 0.2% to $1.2686.

The onshore yuan gained less than 0.05% to 6.899 per dollar.

Bonds

Germany's 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.13%, the lowest in almost three years.

France's 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.273%, the lowest in more than two years.

Italy's 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.574%, the biggest gain in a week.

Commodities

Brent crude advanced 0.7% to $69.14 a barrel.

Iron ore climbed 4.8% to $105.79 per metric ton.

Gold gained 0.1% to $1,285.60 an ounce.

--With assistance from Cormac Mullen, Andreea Papuc and Adam Haigh.

To contact the reporter on this story: Todd White in Madrid at twhite2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Natasha Doff

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram