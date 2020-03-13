(Bloomberg) --

European equities rose the most since May 2010 in a volatile final session of the market’s worst week since the global financial crisis. Concerns around the economic impact of the coronavirus and the disappointing response from policymakers kept investors on edge.

The Stoxx 600 Index rose 5.7% at 11:12 a.m. London time, recovering some ground after Thursday’s 11% slump and rising from the lowest since 2013. Commodities-related sectors led the gains, with all industry groups advancing. Among notable movers, Roche Holding AG jumped 8.7% after the Swiss drugmaker won approval from the U.S. government for a highly automated coronavirus test.

European stocks saw their worst day ever on Thursday as concerns over the pandemic’s impact on the global economy increased. Action from the European Central Bank, and a U.S. travel ban to combat the outbreak’s spread, failed to calm market nerves. Restrictions on the movement of people and on businesses have further weighed on sentiment.

“It’s quite unprecedented in some ways, and in other ways the sell-off is bringing fresh memories of the great financial crisis back,” David Holohan, head of equity strategy at Mediolanum, said by phone. Holohan added that what is more unusual is the fact that the selling has been quite broad-based, at a time when investors aren’t worried about the financial system as a whole.

