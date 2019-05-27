This content was published on May 27, 2019 9:09 AM

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed in Europe on Monday after trading mixed in Asia as investors mulled three weeks of global declines amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions. The euro steadied after mainstream European Union parties held their ground against populists in elections.

The Euro Stoxx index rose, helped by Fiat Chrysler’s proposed merger with France’s Renault, which drove up both carmakers’ shares. With holidays in the U.K. and America on Monday, trading volumes could be lighter than usual. U.S. stock futures drifted higher. In Asia, shares rallied in China, climbed in Japan and were little changed in Hong Kong. The yuan strengthened after one of China’s senior-most economic officials said that speculators “shorting the yuan will inevitably suffer from a huge loss.” The yen fell as the U.S. and Japan discussed a trade deal. European government bonds edged higher while Treasury futures were little changed, with the U.S. cash market closed for a holiday.

Investors are looking for signs of stabilization after trade frictions and mixed economic data put global stocks on course for their first monthly decline of 2019. On a visit to Tokyo, President Donald Trump said the U.S. is making “great progress” in trade negotiations with Japan even though a deal could come only after the country’s elections in July.

“There was a lot of speculation about an early U.S.-China trade deal as well,” Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management said in a research note. “The problem now is that while individual deals are helpful, the general uncertainty created by trade taxes is creating economic damage.”

Elsewhere, Brent oil futures edged lower. Iron ore continued its rally, on concern there’s a global shortage in the seaborne market. And Bitcoin climbed to the highest level in a year, after surging almost 70% this month.

Here are some key events coming up:

Executives from Facebook, Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Twitter are scheduled to speak before Canadian Parliament’s International Grand Committee on big data, fake news and privacy Tuesday

China provides the first peek at its May economic performance on Friday, with economists anticipating the official manufacturing PMI will tick down to 49.9 — a contraction — amid the worsening trade war with the U.S.

The Fed’s preferred core-price gauge is expected to increase, a forecast showed prior to Friday’s release

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.3% as of 9:59 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained less than 0.05%.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.4%, the largest rise in more than a week.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.1%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 0.1% to 988.06.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.2% to 1,204.26.

The euro decreased 0.1% to $1.1193.

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.2705.

The onshore yuan gained 0.1% to 6.897 per dollar.

Bonds

Germany's 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.13%, the lowest in almost three years.

France's 10-year yield decreased one basis point to 0.268%, the lowest in more than two years.

Italy's 10-year yield declined less than one basis point to 2.552%, the lowest in more than six weeks.

Commodities

Brent crude advanced 0.2% to $68.85 a barrel.

Iron ore increased 4% to $105.00 per metric ton.

Gold gained 0.1% to $1,286.16 an ounce.

