(Bloomberg) -- Stocks struggled for traction in Europe and U.S. index futures climbed at the start of a week in which big corporate earnings continue to roll in while the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates. Treasuries dropped, pushing the 10-year yield to a six-week high.
The Stoxx Europe 600 index drifted lower as banks slipped after HSBC’s disappointing earnings. Contracts on the S&P 500 edged higher after the underlying gauge approached a record high on Friday. Shares increased in Shanghai, with blockchain-related stocks climbing after Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed the technology. That pushed an Asia-Pacific equities benchmark toward its fifth gain in six sessions.
The pound steadied versus the euro after the European Union agreed to a Brexit deadline extension, easing the risk of the U.K. leaving the bloc without a deal on Oct. 31. European bonds edged lower, while gilts were steady.
Investors began the week with most analysts predicting the Fed will trim rates by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, and then signal it’s done with easing for now. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has previously said the wider U.S. economy is in a good place, yet citing slowing global growth and uncertainty around trade as risk factors. After several corporate earnings reports last week seemed to underscore that view, Alphabet and AT&T are set to release results on Monday.
Meanwhile, China said parts of the text for the first phase of a trade deal with the U.S. are “basically completed” following consensus on subjects including standards used by agricultural regulators. That followed a similar statement Friday from the U.S. side, with Presidents Donald Trump and Xi aiming to sign a pact in Chile next month.
Elsewhere, Argentine bonds tumbled after opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez secured victory in Sunday’s presidential election, with business-friendly incumbent Mauricio Macri conceding. WTI crude oil slipped after the biggest weekly advance in more than a month. Bitcoin jumped as much as 16% from Friday.
Here are some key events coming up this week:
- Earnings include: Alphabet, AT&T, Facebook, Pfizer, Airbus, Apple, Exxon Mobil, BP, PetroChina, Credit Suisse, Nomura and Macquarie Group.
- The Federal Reserve is expected to lower the main interest rate when policy makers decide on Wednesday. Futures have priced in about 23 basis points of reduction; the Fed has never withheld easing against such heavily-stacked expectations.
- U.S. economic growth is forecast to have slowed to 1.6% in the third quarter. GDP data are due Wednesday.
- The Bank of Japan sets policy on Thursday and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference.
- Friday brings the monthly U.S. nonfarm payrolls report.
These are some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.2% as of 9:20 a.m. London time.
- Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.1%.
- The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index dipped 0.3%.
- The MSCI All-Country World Index was little changed.
- The MSCI Emerging Market Index jumped 0.5%.
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.
- The euro gained 0.1% to $1.1092.
- The British pound was steady at 86.388 pence per euro.
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.66 per dollar.
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 1.82%.
- The yield on two-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 1.65%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to 0.671%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield climbed less than one basis point to -0.36%.
- Japan’s 10-year yield increased one basis point to -0.122%.
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.6% to $56.30 a barrel.
- Gold climbed 0.2% to $1,506.91 an ounce.
- Iron ore sank 1.2% to $84.64 per metric ton.
