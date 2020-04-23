(Bloomberg) -- European stocks fluctuated with U.S. futures on Thursday as investors weighed the latest signs of the coronavirus’s impact on the global economy and a slew of corporate earnings. Crude oil rose to about $15 a barrel in New York.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index swung between gains and losses as an estimate of private-sector activity in the euro area plunged far more than economists had anticipated. Credit Suisse Group AG slipped after the bank said first-quarter profitability rose but that it’s taking more than $1 billion in writedowns and provisions for bad loans after the pandemic. Consumer giant Unilever dropped as it joined the list of corporations withdrawing financial guidance for the year.

Contracts on the main U.S. equity benchmarks fluctuated as traders awaited the latest weekly American unemployment numbers due Thursday. Asian stocks saw modest gains. Crude futures advanced in the wake of President Donald Trump’s order to the Navy to destroy any Iranian gun boats that harass American ships at sea. The dollar held three days of gains versus its major counterparts.

Investors will be watching Thursday’s U.S. weekly jobless claims for the latest sign of the coronavirus’s impact, with the median expectation being for 4.5 million new applicants. While a gauge of global equities is up about 22% from its March closing low, chaos in the oil market, poor European data and a mixed bag of corporate earnings suggest a more crippled global economy.

On the virus front, New York deaths were at the lowest rate since early April, while Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he anticipates most of the economy will restart by the end of August. House lawmakers on Thursday are set to pass another round of aid.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed at 9:45 a.m. London time.

Germany’s DAX Index decreased 0.3%.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.8%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro dipped 0.3% to $1.0794.

The British pound climbed 0.1% to $1.2346.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to 107.65 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 0.61%.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.314%.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s decreased three basis points to 2.455 percentage points.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 9.6% to $15.10 a barrel.

Brent crude advanced 6.5% to $21.69 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.6% to $1,724.18 an ounce.

Copper gained 0.1% to $2.31 a pound.

