This content was published on December 30, 2019 8:16 AM

(Bloomberg) -- European shares fell on Monday after a mixed session in Asia, with traders continuing to focus on developments in U.S.-China negotiations.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped 0.2% at 9:05 a.m. CET on the second-to-last day in 2019, with the technology subindex retreating 0.4% to be the worst performer, followed by healthcare and utilities.

Shares of eyewear firm EssilorLuxottica SA dropped more than 1% after it uncovered fraud at a factory in Thailand. Elsewhere, Tecnicas Reunidas SA said it sees an increase in sales and operating margins, prompting the shares to gain more than 6%.

