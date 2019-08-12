This content was published on August 12, 2019 8:34 AM

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks trimmed an advance and U.S. equity futures reversed a gain as mounting unrest in Hong Kong weighed on investor sentiment. Treasuries and the yen advanced as gold pared a drop.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index came off its session high and contracts for all three main U.S. equity indexes erased earlier gains as Hong Kong airport authorities canceled remaining flights on Monday and a Chinese official said the city was at a “critical juncture,” and that there were signs of “terrorism.” Stocks had jumped earlier in Shanghai and edged higher in South Korea and Sydney, though many other markets across Asia were shut for a holiday. Hong Kong shares fell.

The yen extended its rally for a fourth day, while the yuan nudged lower as China’s central bank fixing continued to signal its determination to manage an orderly depreciation. Italian bonds gained after Fitch affirmed the country’s credit rating on Friday. The pound strengthened after three sessions of declines.

Investors will be hoping for some calm this week after a tumultuous start to August across asset classes. Gains for the safest government bonds point to a lot of lingering caution. Traders have been increasing bets for central bank easing in recent weeks as the U.S. and China escalate their trade war and a slew of global data point to slowing growth.

“We remain cautious, as we believe that a number of challenges remain,” said Andrew Sheets, chief cross asset strategist at Morgan Stanley in London. “Among them, the risk that high policy expectations make disappointment more likely, and that even if those aggressive expectations are met, easing isn’t expected to improve growth or inflation materially.”

Elsewhere, the South Korean won extended losses as data signaled exports are set to drop for a ninth straight month in August as the impact of the U.S.-China trade spat spreads. Argentina’s euro-denominated bonds slid in early trading after President Mauricio Macri’s poor showing in primary elections on Sunday will likely trigger a sell-off across the country’s assets.

Here are some key events coming up:

Companies releasing results include Barrick Gold, China’s Tencent, JD.com and Alibaba, Cisco, Brazilian utility Eletrobras, the U.K.’s Prudential, Australia’s Telstra, giant retailer Walmart, Nvidia, Swisscom and the Danish brewer Carlsberg.

The U.S. consumer price index, out Tuesday, probably picked up to a 1.7% annual pace in July, according to economist estimates. Core prices, which exclude food and energy, are seen rising 2.1%.

Wednesday brings data on China retail sales, industrial production and the jobless rate.

Thursday sees the release of U.S. jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales data.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index dipped 0.1% as of 9:20 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.3%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.1%.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.5%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.2%.

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1166.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.3% to 105.33 per dollar.

The British pound increased 0.2% to $1.2058.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 1.70%.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to 0.491%.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s fell five basis points to 2.333 percentage points.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to -0.59%.

Commodities

Gold decreased 0.1% to $1,495.92 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.1% to $53.91 a barrel.

LME aluminum increased 0.6%.

Iron ore fell 1.9% to $87.39 per metric ton.

