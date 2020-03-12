(Bloomberg) -- European stocks plummeted after U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech restricting travel from the region did little to reassure jittery investors seeking a coordinated response to the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index tumbled as much as 7.1% to its lowest level since the aftermath of the 2016 Brexit vote. The benchmark fell deeper into into bear territory as market pessimism overshadowed anticipation over easing measures likely to be announced by the European Central Bank later today.

U.S. index futures slid as Trump late Wednesday announced a sweeping 30-day ban on travel from Europe excluding the U.K., with the Department of Homeland Security later clarifying that the restriction applies generally to foreigners who’ve been in Europe within 14 days. Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Index dropped as much as 5% overnight, triggering a limit-down level that doesn’t allow them to fall too much in a particular session.

“Trump undelivered woefully on market expectations and inspired little confidence that the U.S. administration had the situation under control,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. “The world is looking for leadership and there doesn’t appear to be any. The ECB is limited in what it can really do.”

European stocks have tumbled 28% since last month’s record high, with the global policy response so far inspiring little confidence that the fallout from the spreading virus will be contained.

The ECB is expected to announce further easing, after President Christine Lagarde said the bank is considering all tools at its disposal, but stressed that the measures can only work if governments also step in.

All 19 Stoxx 600 industry groups slid 5.5% or more on Thursday. The biggest losers were travel and leisure shares, already the worst hit in the sell-off since worries about the outbreak outside of China gripped markets last month.

