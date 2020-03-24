(Bloomberg) -- European equities rose for the third time in four days as they paced a global rebound amid stimulus measures to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Stoxx 600 Index was up 5% as of 10:54 a.m. London time, even as March data for services and manufacturing in the euro area dropped to a record low. Oil and gas shares led a broad advance in industry groups, while shares in Italy also outperformed.

Global equities are rising from their lowest level since 2016. Unprecedented stimulus measures by central banks from Europe to the U.S. have tempered losses in recent sessions, while investors await fiscal steps from the U.S. Congress. Sentiment also got a boost Tuesday as China prepared to lift its lockdown on Wuhan, the city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We need to see measures from Congress similar actually to see what we’ve seen in the U.K., where there’s confidence that companies will be able to reduce company hours but the state will pay for them,” Mike Bell, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “Before thinking we’re at a bottom I want to see a peak in the infection rate in the major economies around the world.”

While European stocks have tumbled since a peak in late February on mounting worries about the spread of the virus, the Stoxx 600 has in recent sessions remained above an intraday low point reached March 16. Strategists at Morgan Stanley said markets are nearing “peak uncertainty” and valuations suggest that the longer term risk-reward is attractive.

All major western European benchmarks climbed, with Germany’s DAX Index and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index up more than 6.5%. Among sectors, the Stoxx 600 Oil & Gas Index jumped 11% as crude prices rallied following the Fed’s measures.

“Technical rallies could take place, but in our opinion the associated improvement should be short-lived,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macro research at Unigestion. “In the longer term, we believe that the combination of liquidity constraints and uncertain, but significant macroeconomic damages will weigh on most growth-driven investments. We therefore remain defensively positioned.”

Countries from the U.K. to South Africa tightened restrictions in the latest containment measures to slow the spread of the virus. Lockdowns in Europe are battering the region’s economy, with PMI data from IHS Markit on Tuesday showing the euro-area measure for manufacturing and services dropped to the lowest since the series began in 1998. Germany’s struggling manufacturing industry slipped deeper into recession, while France also registered sharp declines.

“The region is in a steep economic downturn and a recession is coming. The ECB and governments need to keep up their support,” said Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton.

