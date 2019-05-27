This content was published on May 27, 2019 7:24 AM

A man is reflected in an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Japan's broad Topix index and blue-chip Nikkei 225 Stock Average were poised to enter a correction as the nation's shares headed for the biggest decline since June 2016, following U.S. peers lower amid rising concern that inflation will force interest rates higher. Photographer: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed in Europe on Monday and were mixed in Asia as investors mulled three weeks of declines amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions. The euro consolidated last week’s gains after mainstream European Union parties held their ground against populists in elections.

The Euro Stoxx 50 advanced, helped by Fiat Chrysler’s 19% surge after the company proposed merging with Renault, which jumped 17%. With holidays in the U.K. and U.S. Monday, trading volumes could be lighter than usual. U.S. stock futures drifted higher. In Asia, shares rallied in China, edged higher in Japan and were little changed in Hong Kong. The yuan steadied after one of China’s senior-most economic officials said that speculators “shorting the yuan will inevitably suffer from a huge loss.” The yen fell as the U.S. and Japan discussed a trade deal.

Investors are looking for signs of stabilization after trade frictions and mixed economic data put global stocks on course for their first monthly decline of 2019. On a visit to Tokyo, President Donald Trump said the U.S. is making “great progress” in trade negotiations with Japan even though a deal could come only after the country’s elections in July.

“There was a lot of speculation about an early U.S.-China trade deal as well,” Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management said in a research note. “The problem now is that while individual deals are helpful, the general uncertainty created by trade taxes is creating economic damage.”

Elsewhere, the pound extended Friday’s gain. U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond refused to rule out backing a no-confidence motion against the government if the next prime minister tries to force a no-deal Brexit on Parliament. Bitcoin climbed to the highest level in a year, after rallying almost 70% this month. Oil futures edged lower. European core government bonds nudged higher in the absence of Treasuries trading.

Here are some key events coming up:

Executives from Facebook, Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Twitter are scheduled to speak before Canadian Parliament’s International Grand Committee on big data, fake news and privacy Tuesday

China provides the first peek at its May economic performance on Friday, with economists anticipating the official manufacturing PMI will tick down to 49.9 — a contraction — amid the worsening trade war with the U.S.

The Fed’s preferred core-price gauge is expected to increase, a forecast showed prior to Friday’s release

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.1% as of 8:16 a.m. London time.

Europe's Stoxx 50 Index advanced 0.7%.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.4%, the largest increase in more than a week.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.2%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.3% to 989.14.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1%.

The euro decreased less than 0.05% to $1.12.

The British pound advanced 0.2% to $1.2735.

The onshore yuan increased 0.1% to 6.895 per dollar.

Bonds

Germany's 10-year yield declined less than one basis point to -0.12%, the lowest in almost three years.

France's 10-year yield dipped less than one basis point to 0.278%, the lowest in more than two years.

Italy's 10-year yield gained one basis point to 2.567%, the biggest gain in a week.

The spread of Italy's 10-year bonds over Germany's jumped two basis points to 2.691 percentage points.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.5% to $58.36 a barrel.

Iron ore jumped 4.6% to $105.60 per metric ton.

Gold climbed 0.1% to $1,286.16 an ounce, the highest in more than a week.

