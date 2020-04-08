(Bloomberg) -- European stocks slumped after the late-session drop on Wall Street and as the region’s finance chiefs failed to reach a deal on a response to the coronavirus. U.S. equity-index futures turned higher and the dollar gained.

The euro and Italian bonds also took a hit after European Union officials struggled to reconcile contrasting visions for the steps needed to help their economies recover from the pandemic. A press conference was tentatively scheduled for later Wednesday.

Contracts on all three main U.S. indexes swung from losses to gains following a rocky session Tuesday, when S&P 500 gains fizzled late in the day. Equities climbed in Japan and sank in Hong Kong. Oil advanced ahead of a key meeting of suppliers, and Treasuries were flat.

While the S&P 500 briefly reached a 20% gain from its March low, the highest coronavirus death tolls yet in the U.K. and New York State were a reminder that the outbreak is far from contained. Investors are also concerned that fiscal stimulus measures will be too late or not enough to counter the effects of the pandemic as a European response drags on.

“As the quarter progresses, investors start to understand that everything we’re seeing is in the form of assistance and aid to just tide the economy over,” Bob Michele, global chief investment officer at JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “It’s not stimulus that gets the economy going at a much higher rate than where it is.”

Oil edged up after sinking to the weakest level since the start of the month. Investors are weighing whether the world’s biggest producers will be able to strike a deal that cuts enough output to offset an unprecedented demand loss from the coronavirus outbreak.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar slipped after S&P Global Ratings cut the country’s credit-rating outlook to negative from stable. The kiwi edged lower after New Zealand’s central bank said it is open to increasing the size and scope of its asset-purchase program.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.9% as of 8:12 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.4%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.4% to 1,261.23.

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0859.

The British pound declined 0.2% to $1.231.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.80 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained less than one basis point to 0.72%.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s climbed 13 basis points to 2.057 percentage points.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell four basis points to -0.35%.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell four basis points to 0.376%.

Commodities

Brent crude futures rose 1.7% to $32.40 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.3% to $1,651.96 an ounce.

Iron ore increased 2% to $80.75 per metric ton.

