This content was published on October 3, 2018 7:05 AM Oct 3, 2018 - 07:05

A pedestrian walks past an electronic stock board displaying a graph of the exchange rate of the yen against the U.S. dollar at a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Japan's Topix index closed lower after fluctuating as investors assessed trade frictions and geopolitical risks. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks climbed alongside the euro and Italian bonds rallied on reports the government will rein in spending plans. Asian stocks dropped as investors weighed continuing concerns in Indonesia and India and strength in commodity prices.

The common currency strengthened after a Corriere della Sera report that Italy’s draft budget plan will pledge to cut the deficit to 2 percent in 2021, revising the government’s initial proposal. Italian bonds surged after four days of selling and the Stoxx Europe 600 Index rebounded from Tuesday’s drop led by banks.

The regional Asia Pacific share index fell for a third day, with Japanese and South Korean equities leading declines. The rupiah and the rupee remained under pressure on surging oil prices. Crude in New York climbed above $75 a barrel, trading near the highest level in almost four years.

Investors remain on edge this week with the market impact of European politics and emerging-market strains still high on the agenda. A close call between a U.S. and a Chinese warship in the disputed South China Sea added to tensions between two countries already embroiled in an escalating trade war. Meanwhile, Treasury yields remain near the top of the recent range after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell welcomed wage growth but expressed confidence that low unemployment won’t spur a takeoff in prices that forces more aggressive tightening.

Elsewhere, the pound climbed ahead of a major speech from U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May. In India, focus is back on the country’s financial sector after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government took control of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd., promising to end the group’s string of defaults.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

U.K. prime minister May speaks Wednesday at her party’s annual conference.

The Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision is due Friday.

U.S. employment reports for September also due Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index advanced 0.2 percent as of 8:01 a.m. London time, the highest in almost two weeks.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank 0.5 percent to the lowest in two weeks.

Germany’s DAX Index dipped 0.4 percent.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index decreased 0.3 percent to the lowest in more than a week.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 0.6 percent to the lowest in more than two weeks.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 0.1 percent to the lowest in two weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1 percent, the first retreat in a week and the largest decrease in almost two weeks.

The euro increased 0.3 percent to $1.1579, the first advance in more than a week and the biggest climb in almost two weeks.

The British pound advanced 0.2 percent to $1.3001, the largest gain in more than a week.

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 percent to 113.79 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained one basis point to 3.07 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained three basis points to 0.45 percent, the largest gain in more than a week.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.2 percent to $75.40 a barrel, the highest in almost four years.

Gold gained less than 0.05 percent to $1,203.67 an ounce, the highest in almost two weeks.

