European Stocks, U.S. Futures Climb as Bonds Drop: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- European shares rallied, U.S. futures reversed an earlier loss and Asian shares slipped as investors weighed the prospects for success in American-Chinese trade talks. The pound rebounded.

Miners and builders led the advance in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index, which was playing catch up to a late recovery for shares in the U.S. on Monday. Futures on the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes also turned higher, shrugging off losses in the Asian benchmark after a drop for Japanese equities. The pound rallied, trimming some of its decline from a day earlier as gilt yields climbed. The dollar weakened while Treasuries and European sovereign bonds all fell.

News that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He discussed a timetable for trade talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin helped to bolster sentiment somewhat. Yet investors also have an eye on the continuing flap over Canada’s arrest of the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co. And among a plethora of political risks, the U.K. is seeking reassurances from European partners over Brexit and fears linger over the possibility a French protest movement could escalate further.

“Markets are highly volatile,” said hedge-fund pioneer Paul Tudor Jones at a conference in New York. “I can easily see a situation in 2019 where all the deleveraging that we’ve experienced in the last month and a half -- really, the last four or five months -- all that deleveraging gets reinvested back into the market.”

Elsewhere, India’s assets saw a choppy session, with stocks and the currency initially roiled by a surprise resignation of the central bank governor on Monday, before posting a recovery as traders mulled the implications for Prime Minister Narendra Modi of regional election results. Emerging-market currencies and shares were steady. Oil traded little changed and most metals climbed.

Here are some key events on the calendar this week:

The European Central Bank is set to cap asset purchases at its final policy meeting of 2018 on Thursday.

China industrial production, retail sales data for November is due Friday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 1.2 percent as of 10:07 a.m. London time, the largest climb in more than two weeks.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.1 percent.

The MSCI All-Country World Index gained 0.2 percent, the first advance in more than a week.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 0.1 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.2 percent.

The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.1386, the strongest in more than a week.

The Japanese yen gained 0.2 percent to 113.05 per dollar.

The British pound rose 0.6 percent to $1.2632, the biggest rise in almost two weeks.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index decreased less than 0.05 percent to the lowest in almost four weeks.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed two basis points to 2.88 percent, the biggest surge in five weeks.

Germany’s 10-year yield jumped three basis points to 0.27 percent, the largest surge in more than five weeks.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed four basis points to 1.236 percent, the biggest increase in more than three weeks.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s decreased less than one basis point to 2.8586 percentage points.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index dipped less than 0.05 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.1 percent to $50.96 a barrel, the lowest in more than a week.

LME copper rose 0.6 percent to $6,127.00 per metric ton.

Gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,249.20 an ounce.

