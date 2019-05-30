This content was published on May 30, 2019 8:45 AM

A businessman is reflected on an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2014. Japanese stocks fell, with the Topix index capping its biggest decline since August, after the yen climbed to a seven-week high and U.S. equities tumbled on concern that the global economy's recovery will falter. Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks climbed with U.S. futures on Thursday as investors awaited the latest developments in the global growth outlook and trade. Treasury yields steadied near their lowest since 2017.

The Stoxx Europe 600 gained, led by media and energy firms, a day after posting its biggest drop in nearly three weeks. Contracts on the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq all traded in the green. Shares in Asia were mixed, with Hong Kong and Shanghai falling while South Korean equities advanced. The 10-year Treasury yield was at 2.27% after falling as low as 2.21% Wednesday, while the dollar traded near a five-month high ahead of first-quarter revised GDP due Thursday.

Turbulence in stocks and the march lower in bond yields this week suggest investors are increasingly coming to terms with a trade war that’s here to stay. The possibility that Beijing may cut exports of rare-earth minerals, along with signs that U.S.-EU talks aren’t going anywhere meaningful, are adding to tensions. Meanwhile, bond markets are flashing a warning, with the yield gap between three-month and 10-year Treasuries, often watched as an early signal of pending recession, sliding to a 2007 low Wednesday.

“People’s working assumption now is that a deal is unlikely to happen any time soon, that there are fairly entrenched positions on both sides,” said Gordon Brown, co-head of global portfolios at Western Asset Management Co., which oversees about $415 billion in assets. “What appeared to be something that looked as if they were going to be able to agree on, now we’ve moved quite far away from that. It’s hard to see this being resolved in the short term.’’

Elsewhere, oil rebounded to climb back above $59 after the release of an industry report showing a much bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Here are some key events coming up:

China provides a first peek at its May economic performance on Friday, with economists anticipating the official manufacturing PMI will tick down to 49.9 amid the worsening trade war with the U.S.

U.S. first-quarter revised GDP data are due Thursday.

On Friday, data is due on the Fed’s preferred measure of price pressures; the gauge, which excludes food an energy, is forecast to be steady at an annual 1.6%.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.4% as of 9:32 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.4%.

The Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.3%, the first retreat in a week.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index jumped 0.8%, the highest in more than a week on the biggest increase in eight weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained less than 0.05%, the highest in more than five months.

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1137.

The British pound climbed 0.1% to $1.2635.

The onshore yuan increased 0.1% to 6.905 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased one basis point to 2.27%, the largest increase in more than a week.

The yield on two-year Treasuries gained one basis point to 2.12%.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained two basis points to -0.16%, the largest climb in more than a week.

Japan’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to -0.079%, the biggest surge in six weeks.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.9% to $59.33 a barrel, the highest in more than a week.

Iron ore sank 1.9% to $100.15 per metric ton, the lowest in a week on the biggest tumble in six weeks.

Sugar declined 0.6% to $0.118 a pound, the first retreat in a week and the largest drop in more than a week.

--With assistance from Ye Xie and Andreea Papuc.

