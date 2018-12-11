European Stocks, U.S. Futures Rally as Bonds Drop: Markets Wrap

This content was published on December 11, 2018 11:41 AM

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks and U.S. equity futures rallied while Asian shares slipped as investors weighed the prospects for success in American-Chinese trade talks. The pound rebounded.

Miners and builders led the advance in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index, which played catch-up to a late recovery for shares in the U.S. on Monday while still heading for its worst year since 2008. Futures on the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes also turned higher, shrugging off losses in the Asian benchmark and a drop in Japanese equities. The pound rallied, trimming some of its tumble from a day earlier. The dollar weakened while Treasuries and European sovereign bonds fell.

News that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He discussed a timetable for trade talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin helped to bolster sentiment somewhat. Yet investors also have an eye on the continuing flap over Canada’s arrest of the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co. And among a plethora of political risks, the U.K. is seeking reassurances from European partners over Brexit and fears linger over the possibility a French protest movement could escalate further.

“Markets are highly volatile,” said hedge-fund pioneer Paul Tudor Jones at a conference in New York. “I can easily see a situation in 2019 where all the deleveraging that we’ve experienced in the last month and a half -- really, the last four or five months -- all that deleveraging gets reinvested back into the market.”

Elsewhere, India’s assets saw a choppy session, with stocks initially roiled by a surprise resignation of the central bank governor on Monday, before posting a recovery as traders mulled the implications for Prime Minister Narendra Modi of regional election results. Emerging-market currencies and shares edged higher. Oil climbed with most metals.

Here are some key events on the calendar this week:

The European Central Bank is set to cap asset purchases at its final policy meeting of 2018 on Thursday.

China industrial production, retail sales data for November is due Friday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index surged 1.5 percent as of 11:28 a.m. London time, the largest jump in almost six weeks.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.5 percent, the biggest advance in more than a week.

The MSCI All-Country World Index increased 0.3 percent, the first advance in more than a week.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 0.2 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.2 percent.

The euro gained 0.3 percent to $1.1388, the strongest in more than a week on the biggest advance in more than a week.

The Japanese yen increased 0.2 percent to 113.12 per dollar.

The British pound climbed 0.5 percent to $1.2622, the biggest increase in almost two weeks.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index climbed less than 0.05 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed three basis points to 2.88 percent, the biggest surge in five weeks.

Germany’s 10-year yield jumped two basis points to 0.27 percent, the largest surge in more than two weeks.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed four basis points to 1.235 percent, the biggest surge in more than three weeks.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s climbed one basis point to 2.8719 percentage points.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index increased less than 0.05 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7 percent to $51.35 a barrel.

LME copper gained 0.7 percent to $6,130.00 per metric ton.

Gold increased 0.2 percent to $1,247.54 an ounce.

