(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rose on Thursday as investors caught their breath following a rough start to the second quarter for risk assets. European stocks fluctuated, while oil surged after China unveiled plans to boost its reserves.

Futures on the main U.S. equity benchmarks all climbed in the wake of another session of steep declines. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index erased an early advance. Stocks in Asia were mixed, with losses in Japan and Australia and gains in South Korea. Brent crude futures jumped as much as 12% as the world’s biggest importer took advantage of a 60% plunge this year to add to stockpiles. Treasuries slipped along with the dollar.

After enduring their worst quarter since 2008, stocks are struggling for traction as companies move to slash dividends and more U.S. states enact severe restrictions on people movement amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fatalities rose in France and Spain, while Italy and Germany moved to extend lockdown measures and Florida ordered people to stay home. New York and New Jersey said deaths have doubled in the last three days.

“The incremental news on the virus in the last 24 to 48 hours has been disappointing,” John Porter, a fund manager at Mellon Investments Corp., said on Bloomberg TV. “The global economy has hit a wall, there’s a tremendous amount of uncertainty, and that’s contributing to the volatility in the markets and the downward trajectory we’ve seen the last few days.”

Elsewhere, the pound pushed higher along with gold.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 1.9% as of 8:42 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slipped 0.1%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.4%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.2%.

The euro dipped 0.2% to $1.0941.

The British pound gained 0.3% to $1.2406.

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 107.30 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 0.60%.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained two basis points to -0.44%.

Britain’s 10-year yield gained three basis points to 0.33%.

Commodities

Gold rose 0.1% to $1,593.53 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 9.1% to $22.16 a barrel.

