European Stocks Drop Most Since Brexit Vote Amid Global Rout

This content was published on December 6, 2018 4:47 PM

(Bloomberg) -- European equities tumbled on Thursday, with the Stoxx Europe 600 ending 3.1% lower, its worst session since the sell-off of June 27, 2016 in the wake of the Brexit vote, as investors fled stocks worldwide amid economic and trade concerns.

The Stoxx 600 has fallen to a level not seen since December 2016, with all sectors deeply in the red on Thursday, while Germany’s DAX slipped into bear market.

Investors sold off equities as the arrest of the chief financial officer of tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. fueled concerns about U.S.-China tensions.

