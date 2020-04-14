(Bloomberg) --

European equities rose in their longest rally since November, on the verge of entering a technical bull market, as investors focused on better-than-expected macro data and looked ahead to the earnings season.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed as much as 1.3%, taking its gains since a March closing low to more than 20%, before trimming the intraday advance in afternoon trading. Germany’s DAX Index rose 1% as trading on Deutsche Boerse resumed after being halted earlier because of technical problems.

“The market seems to have found a level it is comfortable with at the moment,” said Christopher Hiorns, a fund manager at Edentree Investment Management Ltd.

“I can see it continuing to recover from here in the short term, especially after some countries in Europe seem to have experienced a peak in new cases and we get some clarity over when the lockdowns may start to ease,” he added. “But there is still a long path to go as we don’t know how long some restrictions might last before things get back to normal. We can also expect a lot more bad news from companies with many likely to breach banking and loan covenants.”

Equities rallied Tuesday after data showed China’s trade performed better than expected in March and as the rate of new infections eased from New York to Spain. The Federal Reserve kicked off its commercial paper-buying facility, saying funding stress has reduced across a number of markets in the past two weeks.

While the Stoxx 600 is rising for a fifth session, heading for its highest close in five weeks, it’s taking longer than the U.S. to climb out of a bear market. The S&P 500 returned to its bull territory last week as the Fed stepped up its response to the fallout from the pandemic. In Europe, the scale of the damage from the virus is shining a light on the vulnerabilities of the region’s union and the challenges of coordinated action. Bloomberg’s monthly survey estimates the euro-area economy will contract more than 10% in the January-June period.

“The ECB continues to be far less aggressive than the Fed in injecting liquidity into markets,” Ronald Temple, co-head of multi-asset and head of U.S. equity at Lazard Asset Management, wrote in a note. Globally, fiscal and policy stimulus measures are net positives to the economy and markets, he said, adding that the uncertainty facing investors remains extremely high, however. “We would caution against succumbing to the ‘fear of missing out’ and chasing short-term market moves.”

Despite the rebound in European shares, the Stoxx 600 remains about 23% below a record high hit on Feb. 19, just before worries about the spread of the pandemic outside China triggered a market rout.

The European earnings season kicking off this week will offer more clarity on the impact of the virus-led lockdowns on corporates, with market players carefully watching for dividend and buyback cuts as well as reduced profit projections.

On Tuesday, health-care shares led gains among industry groups, with AstraZeneca Plc rallying as it plans to start testing one of its new cancer medicines to see whether it can quell the excessive immune response the new coronavirus triggers in some patients.

