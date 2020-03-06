This content was published on March 6, 2020 9:58 AM

European stocks tumbled again on Friday, reversing what was left of this week’s rebound and hitting a new 2020 low, as more companies warned about the impact of the coronavirus on their revenue outlook.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was down 3.1% at 09:56 a.m. in London, hitting a level not since since mid-August 2019, with the travel & leisure sector index sinking 4.2%. The Stoxx 600 is down 15% since a record high hit on Feb. 19.

