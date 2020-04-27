This content was published on April 27, 2020 8:40 AM

(Bloomberg) --

European equities advanced, led by German banking stocks, as investors embraced the easing of new coronavirus cases and signs that major economies may soon reopen after lockdown.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained as much as 1.9%. Deutsche Bank AG rose 11% after joining other investment banks in beating first-quarter earnings expectations while putting a question mark over its outlook. Its rival Commerzbank AG climbed 7%. Deutsche Lufthansa AG added 7.4% as it heads into a crucial week to work out a government rescue plan.

Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rallied as much as 2.8% after S&P Global Ratings left the nation’s credit rating unchanged.

European stocks fell last week because of concerns about the tumbling oil price amid reduced global demand. Coronavirus deaths slowed in Spain, Italy and France while fatalities reported in the U.K. and New York were the lowest since the end of March. Italy and Spain, Europe’s two hardest-hit countries, along with neighboring France, all signaled tentative moves to open up their economies.

Investors are also focusing on first-quarter results and outlooks as Morgan Stanley strategists forecast a 45% drop in the European earnings-per-share this year followed by a 40% increase in 2021.

“The already negative sentiment and the light positioning of investors make a sharp market slump unlikely, at least in the short term, unless something unexpected happens,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Joh Berenberg Gossler & Co. “After the strong equity rally over the past four weeks, we have now reduced our temporary equity overweight to neutral. The upside potential should be limited in the short term, while the risks are still numerous.”

The Vstoxx Index slumped as much as 7.4% today to the lowest level since March 5, signaling that volatility may be returning to levels seen before the sell-off.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes