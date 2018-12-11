European Stocks Rebound From 2-Year Low as Miners to Tech Rise

This content was published on December 11, 2018 8:08 AM

(Bloomberg) -- European equities recovered, rising from the lowest level in more than two years, as miners and tech shares led the advance.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.9 percent. The gauge is still poised for the worst annual loss since the 2008 financial crisis, down 12% year-to-date. Nestle SA jumped 1.1 percent and Sanofi climbed 1.9 percent.

Traders’ optimism returned after the news that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He discussed the timetable for trade talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin by phone, though investors also have an eye on the continuing spat over Canada’s arrest of the Huawei Technologies Co. chief financial officer at the U.S.’s behest. All eyes are also on the Brexit developments after Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday postponed the vote on the divorce deal.

“News that U.S. and Chinese trade officials spoke overnight to discuss getting trade talks back on track helped calm investors’ fears,” said David Madden, a market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

