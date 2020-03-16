(Bloomberg) -- European equities slumped to their lowest in more than seven years as fear over the economic damage from the spreading coronavirus heightened despite the U.S. Federal Reserve’s actions.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell as much as 9.1% to the lowest since November 2012. The benchmark lost 18% last week in its worst drop since the 2008 financial crisis.

While the Fed on Sunday slashed its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point to near zero and other central banks strengthened efforts to stabilize capital markets, investors remain concerned about the growing economic fallout from the virus.

“The equity markets fear that the Fed might know something investors do not know,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Joh Berenberg Gossler & Co. “Moreover, there is skepticism about the extent to which further rate cuts can help the economy. Investors want to see fiscal policy action.”

China’s industrial output plunged 13.5% in January and February from a year earlier and retail sales fell 20.5% as the coronavirus shuttered factories, shops and restaurants across the nation.

The Group of Seven leaders will hold an emergency conference call and euro-area finance ministers are set to meet in Brussels to decide on their response to prevent a short-term hit from becoming a crippling, long-term slump.

Here’s what investors and strategists are saying about today’s market:

Deep But Short

“Any way you look at it, it’s now almost certain that there will be a coronavirus-triggered recession as both global supply and demand are impacted,” said Nigel Green, CEO and founder of DeVere Group. “We can expect this recession to be deep, but short. The slowdown will be temporary because it’s not caused by deep-rooted problems and imbalances in the economy, rather by a wholly unexpected shock that’s gripped the world.”

Buying Time

“This is buying time to assess reality. The Fed has again proven its agility and willingness to protect consumer confidence from Covid-19 economic fallout, something other central banks failed to do thus far,” said Frederik Hildner, a portfolio manager at Salm-Salm & Partner “The arm-wrestling of markets and institutions goes into its next round.”

Yield Curve

“Eventually, the steepening of the yield curve, which might be starting now, could become a positive catalyst, but it needs a sustained bounce in 10-year yields, and a significant amount of time needs to pass from the point of emergency Fed cuts for this to be the case,”said JPMorgan strategists led by Mislav Matejka. “This is because the inter-meeting Fed cuts were also typically a negative signal for the market.”

Improving Prospects

“We remain of the view that beyond short-term panic from weak hands, prospects are starting to improve in a decisive way for risk assets altogether,” said Stephane Barbier de la Serre, strategist at Makor Securities. “Beyond monetary efforts, markets are still focusing essentially on the fiscal policy tool. More concrete announcements are expected today onwards on that front.”

