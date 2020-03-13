(Bloomberg) --

European equities rose on Friday as the worst week since the global financial crisis nears its end, though concerns around the coronavirus and the disappointing response from policymakers kept investors on edge.

The Stoxx 600 Index was up 3.3% by 8:04 a.m. London time, recovering some ground after yesterday’s 11% slump and rising from a 2013 low. Shares in Roche Holding AG jumped 4.7% after the Swiss drugmaker won approval from the U.S. government for a highly automated coronavirus test. Travel stocks, among the worst-hit sectors this week, rose 3.2%.

European stocks saw their worst day ever on Thursday as concerns over the pandemic’s impact on the global economy increased. Action from the European Central Bank and a U.S. travel ban to combat the outbreak’s spread failed to calm market nerves. Restrictions on the movement of people and on businesses have further weighed on sentiment.

“It’s quite unprecedented in some ways, and in other ways the sell-off is bringing fresh memories of the great financial crisis back,” David Holohan, head of equity strategy at Mediolanum, by phone. Holohan added that what is more unusual is the fact that the selling has been quite broad-based, at a time when investors are not worried about the financial system as a whole.

