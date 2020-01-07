(Bloomberg) -- A Goldman Sachs Group Inc. investment banker ensnared in a global insider-trading ring pleaded guilty to conspiracy on Tuesday, admitting he passed confidential information stolen from the bank to a trader in Switzerland.

Bryan Cohen’s guilty plea on Tuesday came as another alleged member of the ring, Telemaque Lavidas, stood trial in the same Manhattan courthouse.

Cohen, 33, was arrested in October and accused of passing tips about pending mergers, using burner phones and speaking in code. Goldman placed Cohen on paid leave after his arrest and terminated him last year, a bank spokeswoman said. He was scheduled to go on trial on Feb. 4.

“The information that Cohen provided ultimately resulted in substantial profits for the traders who received it and traded based on it,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in a statement announcing the plea.

“Mr. Cohen has accepted responsibility for his conduct and will thereby avoid a trial,” his lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said in a statement. “We are hopeful that at sentencing we will be able to persuade Judge Pauley that despite his criminal conduct Mr. Cohen is a fundamentally decent young man who should be sentenced in a relatively lenient fashion.”

Tips for Cash

Cohen, a vice president, leaked nonpublic information for almost three years in exchange for cash, according to a related lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in October. Some of the tips related to pending deals involving Syngenta AG and Buffalo Wild Wings Inc., according to court records.

Four others have also been charged in connection with the ring. Also accused are Greek businessman Georgios Nikas; Joseph El-Khouri, a securities trader and avid poker player who lives in London and Monaco; and investment bankers Benjamin Taylor, who worked at Moelis & Co., and Darina Windsor, formerly at Centerview Partners LLC.

Marc Demane-Debih, a Swiss trader who was arrested last year in Serbia and extradited to the U.S., pleaded guilty and is cooperating with prosecutors. El-Khouri was arrested in London shortly after Cohen and Lavidas were detained and is fighting extradition to New York.

Cohen, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud, shared inside information with a trader who in turn passed it on to Nikas, according to the U.S. Nikas, who owns the restaurant chain GRK Fresh, is believed to be in Greece.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, Cohen faces a prison term of 30 months to 37 months when he’s sentenced, according to his plea agreement. Cohen has agreed to forfeit $260,000.

Cohen had been with Goldman for almost 10 years, starting in the London office before being transferred to New York in 2017. The insider tips were shared between April 2015 and November 2017, according to the government.

Court filings detailed Cohen’s tips. For instance, shortly after he moved to New York, Buffalo Wild Wings contacted Goldman to help as the Minneapolis-based casual dining chain was approached by Arby’s Restaurant Group Inc., the U.S. said. Cohen was made aware of the potential acquisition the same day, Oct. 17, 2017. Nikas purchased 22,000 Buffalo Wild Wings shares between Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 for $2.5 million, selling 9,000 of them by Nov. 1 for an initial profit of $79,074, the U.S. said.

