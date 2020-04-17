This content was published on April 17, 2020 11:29 AM

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures bounder higher with European and Asian stocks on Friday as tentative steps toward restarting the world’s largest economy helped investors look past mixed progress on curbing the coronavirus and dismal data from China. West Texas oil slumped.

Contracts on the S&P 500 jumped about 3%, putting the benchmark on course for its first back-to-back weekly gain since before the market turmoil began in February. Investors are assessing both President Donald Trump’s guidelines to reopen the economy and a report that Gilead Sciences Inc. -- up more than 10% in the premarket -- saw improvements in virus sufferers taking its drug.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index also advanced, with all 19 industry groups in the green. Treasuries edged lower and gold headed toward its lowest close in a week.

The week is ending on an optimistic note after the White House set guidelines to reopen the economy, though it has yet to ensure that widespread testing will be available as many business leaders have urged. The president is under pressure, with 22 million Americans applying for jobless benefits in a month, erasing a decade worth of job creation. At the same time, infections have surged in Russia, Germany and Singapore.

“The market is a bit optimistic right now,” David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, said on Bloomberg TV. “Ultimately we have to have really great coordination in order to see any real improvement in the economy.”

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off data showing China’s gross domestic product shrank 6.8% in the first quarter from a year ago, the worst performance since at least 1992 and below the consensus forecast of a 6% drop. The yuan edged higher offshore and Chinese shares gained.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar climbed. Shares rallied in India as the central bank pledged to boost liquidity and expand bank credit.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 3.3% as of 7:26 a.m. New York time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 3%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 2%.

The MSCI All-Country World Index climbed 1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%.

The euro was little changed at $1.0843.

The British pound increased 0.2% to $1.2477.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2% to 107.73 per dollar.

The South Korean Won strengthened 0.9% to 1,218.05 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained two basis points to 0.64%.

The yield on two-year Treasuries increased less than one basis point to 0.21%.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased less than one basis point to -0.48%.

Italy’s 10-year yield decreased eight basis points to 1.751%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude sank 7.5% to $18.38 a barrel.

Copper advanced 2.1% to $2.35 a pound.

Gold weakened 1.9% to $1,685.31 an ounce.

LME aluminum climbed 0.6% to $1,521 per metric ton.

