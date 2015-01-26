External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on January 26, 2015 10:22 AM Jan 26, 2015 - 10:22

(Bloomberg) -- The GAVI Alliance, the world’s biggest funder of vaccines for developing countries, has reached more than 75 percent of its target of raising $7.5 billion from donors for financing its activities from 2016 to 2020. The final amount will be determined during discussions today and tomorrow with donors, representatives of recipient countries and vaccine manufacturers at GAVI’s replenishment conference in Berlin, Chief Executive Officer Seth Berkley said in a phone interview. Some dramatic swings in various currencies against the dollar are also affecting vaccine purchases made in dollars, he said. To contact the reporters on this story: Makiko Kitamura in London at mkitamura1@bloomberg.net; Simeon Bennett in Geneva at sbennett9@bloomberg.net To contact the editors responsible for this story: Chitra Somayaji at csomayaji@bloomberg.net Thomas Mulier, Robert Valpuesta Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018

Bloomberg