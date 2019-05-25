This content was published on May 26, 2019 12:20 AM

(Bloomberg) -- First Sensor AG said it received an offer from TE Connectivity Ltd.

“First Sensor has received a legally non-binding expression of interest with an indicative offer price of approximately 28 euros per share,” the company said in a statement. That’s a 14% premium on its closing price of 24.65 euros on Friday.

The offer would value the German maker of electronic sensors used in industrial and medical equipment at 285.6 million euros ($320 million), according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Shares in the Berlin-based company are up 16% this year, valuing it about 252 million euros.

Buyout firm DPE Deutsche Private Equity BV said in October it was considering a sale of its 36% stake in First Sensor. As part of the sale, DPE said that whoever acquired the stake may have to make an offer for the whole company.

“It is currently not possible to predict whether TE Connectivity Ltd. will make a takeover offer,” First Sensor said in the statement. “First Sensor AG will inform the capital market and the public about the progress in accordance with the legal requirements.”

TE Connectivity, based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, makes electronic components used in industries including automotive, aerospace and telecommunications. The U.S.-listed company has made several acquisitions in recent years, including Hirschmann Car Communication GmbH in 2017, to bulk up its technology for connected and autonomous cars. Its shares closed at $86.67 on Friday, valuing the company at $29 billion.

