The global trade storm battering manufacturing in Europe’s largest economy is about to reach the labor market

Swiss trademark. If there’s a lesson of history for when to expect the Swiss National Bank to ease its monetary policy, it’s this: don’t wait for a meeting

Silence is golden. After more than five years of a high-profile Bank of England chief, the new government may welcome the quieter tone of one of his capable deputies

Stand pat. Serbian central bankers will probably refrain from repeating last month’s interest rate cut on Thursday despite lingering concerns on the health of the economy

Silver lining? China’s export growth rebounded in July, and imports shrank less than forecast, signaling some recovery in trade just as companies brace for the arrival of new tariffs from the U.S. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is rushing to finalize a list of $300 billion in Chinese imports it plans to hit with tariffs in a few weeks’ time, as U.S. companies make a last-ditch appeal to be spared from the latest round of duties

Race to bottom. Australia and New Zealand now find themselves with just 1 percentage point of conventional monetary policy remaining. So what’s happened to the once outperforming economies?

Downside risks. A moderate reduction in Federal Reserve interest rates may not be enough to offset a slowing global economy that could unleash powerful forces that push the U.S. into a downturn

Primed for cut. The Philippine economy grew at its slowest pace in more than four years in the second quarter, bolstering expectations that the central bank will cut interest rates by at least a quarter-percentage point later Thursday

