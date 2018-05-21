The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on May 21, 2018 10:44 AM May 21, 2018 - 10:44

An employee stands by a logo for Glencore Agriculture in Glencore Plc's offices in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

(Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc is close to a $1 billion deal to buy Chevron Corp.’s southern African assets, potentially scuppering an earlier agreement with China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., according to three people familiar with the matter.

The Switzerland-based miner and trader will complete the deal within the next six weeks, said one of the people who asked not to be identified because the information is not public. The assets include a 100,000 barrel-a-day refinery in Cape Town and more than 800 gas stations in South Africa and neighboring Botswana.

Chevron agreed last year to sell its 75 percent holding in the southern African business to the Chinese group known as Sinopec. However, the deal stalled after black-owned minority partners, backed by Glencore, exercised a preemptive right on the stake.

A Chevron spokeswoman didn’t immediately reply to questions seeking comment. A Glencore spokesman declined to comment.

Read more: Glencore’s Double-Deal Week Adds African Oil and Peru Zinc

While Sinopec’s deal had political backing in South Africa when it was announced, the change in leadership of the ruling African National Congress and Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointment as president means Glencore is now favored as a buyer, said the people.

Despite the competition from Glencore, Sinopec has continued with a regulatory process for its own bid to buy the assets and South Africa’s Competition Tribunal in March approved a merger between the company and Chevron’s local unit.

Glencore is supporting black-investor group Off The Shelf Investments Fifty Six Pty Ltd. as a technical and financial partner, it said previously. Off The Shelf’s investors own the other 25 percent of the Chevron business.

To contact the reporters on this story: Loni Prinsloo in Johannesburg at lprinsloo3@bloomberg.net, Paul Burkhardt in Johannesburg at pburkhardt@bloomberg.net.

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Rebecca Penty at rpenty@bloomberg.net, Liezel Hill, Nicholas Larkin

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!