(Bloomberg) -- The stock market’s latest plunge pulled global equities into a bear market with traders taking fright at the potential economic damage of the coronavirus and President Donald Trump stopping short of offering a detailed U.S. rescue package.

The MSCI All-Country World Index fell as much as 1.9%, the lowest intraday level since January 2019. The gauge is 20% below its record closing high of Feb. 12.

European equities followed Asian stocks lower as investors fled risk assets amid concerns about the cost to earnings and global growth from the spreading coronavirus. The U.S. has suspended travel from Europe, and underwhelming stimulus measures disappointed investors.

“There is no place to hide aside from cash,” said Alberto Tocchio, chief investment officer at Colombo Wealth SA in Lugano, Switzerland. “Meltdown phase is continuing with an exceptional strong selling pace. What seems to be very clear is that if this virus continues to spread and containment measures are prolonged and extend further, that’s clearly going to have more of an impact on global growth and earnings.”

