This content was published on April 9, 2020 6:11 AM

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks and equity futures traded mixed Thursday as investors mulled how soon economies will be able to ramp up again when the coronavirus outbreak eases. Oil rose amid expectations for production cuts.

European futures climbed while U.S. contracts swung between gains and losses. Most Asian stocks saw a modest rise, though Japanese shares retreated. Volumes were light ahead of the Good Friday holiday in many countries. Earlier, the S&P 500 closed over 3% higher, bringing its rise from the March low to more than 20%. Treasury yields pared some of Wednesday’s gains.

“It’s all a question of when the economy reopens and how quickly that happens,” said Nancy Davis, chief investment officer of Quadratic Capital Management LLC. “We aren’t out of the woods.”

While the White House’s top health advisers are developing medical criteria for safely reopening the U.S. economy in coming weeks should trends hold steady, the coronavirus claimed a record number of victims in the U.K. and Belgium, as well as in the hard-hit states of New York and New Jersey. The number of new cases in Italy and Spain crept up after several days of declines.

Earlier, Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the start of a turnaround in the fight against the coronavirus could come after this week. President Donald Trump tweeted about reopening sooner rather than later.

Meantime, the impact of the virus continued to surface in corporate results -- Switzerland’s two largest banks proposed delaying dividend payments amid the pandemic.

Elsewhere, oil extended gains as an unprecedented accord between the world’s largest oil producers to ratchet back production moved closer within reach after Russia signaled it’s ready to make cuts.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 added 0.4% as of 7:08 a.m. in London. The gauge rose 3.4% on Wednesday.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.1%.

Japan’s Topix index slipped 0.6%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.7%.

South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.4%.

Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6%.

Currencies

The yen was at 108.95 per dollar, down 0.1%.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.0829 per dollar, down 0.2%.

The euro was little changed at $1.0840.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid three basis points to 0.74%.

Australia’s 10-year yield dipped to 0.90%.

Commodities

West Texas crude added 3.6% to $26.01 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,651.10 an ounce, up 0.3%.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line