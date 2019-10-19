Pedestrians pass in front of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. headquarters in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. Equities are the place to be in 2019, according to a senior money manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The company, which says it oversees more than $1 trillion, is betting that global growth will extend into next year, giving support to stock fundamentals.

(Bloomberg) -- A Goldman Sachs Group Inc. investment banker was arrested by federal prosecutors over allegations of insider trading, according to court records unsealed on Friday.

Bryan Cohen, a vice president, leaked nonpublic information for almost three years as part of an international insider trading scheme that led to $2.6 million in illicit gains, according to a separate complaint from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that didn’t identify his employer. Some information was tied to pending deals involving Syngenta AG and Buffalo Wild Wings Inc., the documents show.

A Goldman spokeswoman confirmed Cohen was an investment banker who worked in the consumer retail division. The bank was unaware of the allegations until Cohen was arrested on Friday. He has since been placed on leave.

“We are cooperating with the authorities on the situation regarding Mr. Cohen," Nicole Sharp, a representative for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “Protecting client confidential information is our highest internal priority and we condemn this alleged behavior.”

An attorney for Cohen didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The accusations are the third insider-trading allegations lodged by U.S. prosecutors against a Goldman banker in the past 18 months.

Cohen, 33, shared the information with a trader who hasn’t been identified, and who subsequently passed it on to George Nikas, who realized the gains, according to the SEC complaint. Nikas, a 54-year-old New York restaurateur who owns the chain GRK Fresh, was also charged by prosecutors. Cohen expected and received cash in exchange for the tips he provided, the filings show.

Cohen has been with Goldman for almost 10 years, starting in the London office before being transferred to New York in 2017. The insider tips were shared between April 2015 and November 2017, according to the SEC complaint.

