This content was published on October 20, 2019 12:53 PM

(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s Green party gained while the anti-immigrant Swiss People’s Party lost votes in Sunday’s parliamentary election, according to projections for broadcaster SRF.

The environmentalists made sizable inroads in the cantons of St. Gallen and Lucerne and nearly doubled their share of the vote in Aargau, while the SVP saw its popularity slip. The final voting tally is published later in the day with a national projection due around 4 p.m. CET.

It’s a result public opinion polls predict will play out across the country -- a knock-on effect of Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future climate protests, which resulted in demonstrations across Switzerland this year.

A survey earlier this month found climate change to be the top concern for voters.

(Updates with projection for cantons St. Gallen and Lucerne.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Catherine Bosley in Zurich at cbosley1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Jan Dahinten

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram