This content was published on March 15, 2018 1:19 PM Mar 15, 2018 - 13:19

The HNA Group Co. building, right, stands next to a Marriott International Inc. building in Beijing, China, on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. Companies linked to HNA have secured 7.8 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) in long-term loans from Chinese banks to finance an expansion project in Meilan Airport in HNA’s home province of Hainan.

(Bloomberg) -- Debt-laden Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co. is set to raise as much as 1.1 billion francs ($1.2 billion) from Gategroup Holding AG’s Zurich initial public offering.

The offering will be priced between 16 francs ($17) and 21 francs a share, the Glattbrugg, Switzerland-based airline caterer said in a statement late Wednesday. HNA is selling 54.2 million shares, with an option to add 7.6 million to the sale if demand warrants.

HNA has been disposing of assets that include a stake in Deutsche Bank AG and skyscrapers in New York to pay off billions in debt from a recent acquisition spree. Gategroup’s return to the stock market comes less than a year after HNA delisted the company. Separately, HNA is also looking to list its other Swiss acquisition, Swissport International, in the second quarter.

Gategroup plans to start trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange on March 27. Credit Suisse, UBS and JPMorgan are joint bookrunners.

