- Hong Kong’s deepening political crisis now risks becoming an economic one; the island has far more than recession risk to worry about, writes Bloomberg Economics’ Qian Wan
- Singapore’s government cut its forecast for economic growth this year to almost zero; stagnation in the second quarter sets the stage for a recession in the second half, says Bloomberg Economics’ Tamara Henderson
- The Swiss National Bank may have to step up measures to tame the franc and prevent the currency from appreciating to a damaging level
- Suddenly, fears of a full-blown financial crisis in Argentina have once again come rushing to the fore
- Mario Draghi’s plans for a parting stimulus shot are laced with even more suspense than usual as the prospect of a renewed round of asset purchases is shrouded in uncertainty
- The U.S. fiscal deficit has already exceeded the full-year figure for last year, as spending growth outpaces revenue
